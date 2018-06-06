Instagram might soon allow users to post hour long videos

Until now, Instagram hasn't allowed users to post any videos longer than 15 seconds and 60 seconds in the Stories and main feed respectively

Washington: Social media platform, Instagram, is considering removing its video duration restrictions by allowing the users to post hour-long videos. 'A new feature' would let users post long-form clips of up to an hour. The new feature "will focus on vertical video," Verge quoted The Wall Street Journal.

Until now, Instagram hasn't allowed users to post any videos longer than 15 seconds and 60 seconds in the Stories and main feed respectively.

Even though the plans are tentative and subject to change, if implemented, the new feature would allow for more creativity and flexibility when it comes to such content. This feature will also bring Instagram closer to YouTube and its own parent company, Facebook.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the company has 'in current weeks' held discussions with potential companions (content material creators and publishers) about the potential of producing a longer-form video.

Instagram, which has over 800 million users had earlier announced that it will be showing users the amount of time they spend (or waste) scrolling endlessly on the platform. The feature is currently unlaunched, however, the company has confirmed that it is indeed working on user insights.

