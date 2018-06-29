Instagram users can now add soundtrack to 'Stories'

The selected song would also come with fast-forward and rewind options for users to choose the exact part of the song that fits their story

Representational Image

Facebook-owned Instagram has introduced a new feature on "Stories" that would allow users to add a soundtrack to their content from a library of thousands of songs.

As part of the new feature, a new "music" icon would be visible under the record button in "Stories" that would let users "search for a specific song, browse by mood, genre or what is popular and tap the play button to hear a preview, Instagram said in a satement on Thursday.

The selected song would also come with fast-forward and rewind options for users to choose the exact part of the song that fits their story.

"Instagram 'Stories' is now used by 400 million every day, and we're excited to give our community new ways to feel closer to their friends and followers," the statement added.

Viewers would be able to see a sticker showing the song title and artist name, while watching a "Story".

"We're adding new songs to our music library every day. The 'music sticker' is now available as part of Instagram version 51 in select countries and the ability to 'choose a song before capturing video' is available on iOS only, with Android coming soon," Instagram said.

