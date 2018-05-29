Install sanitary napkin vending machine in schools, varsities, says NCW

According to the women rights body, the letter also stated that female students face great difficulty when it comes to sanitation and hygiene especially as many educational institutions fail to meet even the bare minimum standards



Towards the goal of adequate menstrual hygiene to young girls,the National Commission for Women (NCW) has asked Union Human Resource Minister Prakash Javadekar to install sanitary napkin vending machines within the premises of all schools and universities across India.

"In its letter (to Javedekar), the Commission highlighted the fact that about 23 per cent of girls miss school or drop out of school amongst others due to non-availability of hygienic sanitary products inside educational institutions," the NCW said in a statement on Monday.

According to the women rights body, the letter also stated that female students face great difficulty when it comes to sanitation and hygiene especially as many educational institutions fail to meet even the bare minimum standards.

In an effort to promote safe disposal of menstrual waste, the NCW further requested Javadekar to consider installation of eco-friendly incinerators in all schools and universities as improper disposal of soiled sanitary napkins adversely affect the environment and public health.

