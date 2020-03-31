Instead of cleaning roads, BMC ward in Malad uses lockdown to paint speedbreakers

While the city is busy reeling under the effects of the lockdown, Malad P/North ward is busy painting highlighters on the roads. Instead of cleaning the streets, spraying antibiotic chemical on the roads, and residential colonies, the staff was spotted painting highlighters on the speed breakers of the road in Malad.

This reporter visited several roads including the Marve Road and Chinnilal Girdhari Lal Road in Jankalyan Nagar Malad West area over two days and saw that staff continued to paint the highlighter colours on the roads near Adarsh Nagar, Orlem Church, Mithchawky junction, and Jankalyan Nagar.

When the reporter asked who had told them to do so, they said they were from the P/ North ward road maintenance department and their officer had given them orders to paint the speed breakers as the movement of the vehicles on the road was low. When the reporter asked for their names, they said call the ward office. Calls to Assistant Municipal Commissioner Sanjog Kabre from P/North ward went unanswered.

BMC spokesperson Vijay Khabale at first said he could not believe what we were saying and told us to send photos. After mid-day shared the photos, Khabale said, "The officers from P/ North ward have denied authorising any such thing and said the staff was painting social distancing marks on the road."

