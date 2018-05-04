Institute of Chemical Technology's Marathwada centre to come up in Jalna

The centre will give a boost to the Marathwada region's development, the chief minister said

Devendra Fadnavis/ File Pic

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday laid the foundation stone of an off-campus centre of the Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT).

The centre will give a boost to the Marathwada region's development, the chief minister said. The ICT, a chemical technology research university, is located in Mumbai.

"One more promise fulfilled! Great moment for Marathwada as we laid the foundation stone for Institute of Chemical Technology, Mumbai Marathwada off-campus centre at Jalna! Decision to set up this sub-centre was taken at the Cabinet meeting held in Marathwada!," Fadnavis tweeted later.

The centre will create great human resources in the region, the chief minister said, noting that Pune could become an industry and business centre because of the human resources developed by the local educational institutes. With the ICT Marathwada centre, Aurangabad and Jalna would become "magnets for industries", he said.

"We are absolutely committed towards other overall development of Marathwada. Shendra-Bidkin is going to be India's best industrial park. We need ports for export, now Dry Port is coming at Jalna," he tweeted.

