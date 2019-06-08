'Insult to Army if MS Dhoni removes logo from gloves'

cricket-world-cup

Interestingly, Team India also sought permission to wear the Army cap in Ranchi, where Dhoni possibly had played his last match against Australia (March 8, 2019)

MS Dhoni

The International Cricket Council objecting to the Army logo on MS Dhoni's wicketkeeping gloves is an insult to the army and the people of India, according to retired Major Gaurav Arya.

Dhoni was seen 'keeping in gloves that sported the dagger insignia of his regiment of the Indian Para Special Forces. This particular insignia — Balidaan meaning sacrifice — can only be worn by paramilitary commandos.

"I don't know if Dhoni violated ICC rules by wearing the Balidaan insignia on his gloves. But once he has worn them, to take them off will be an insult," said Major Arya.

"MS Dhoni is Lt Col MS Dhoni of the Parachute Regiment of Indian Army. He is part of Territorial Army. He is wearing his Regimental insignia. Dhoni has not used the insignia to promote religion or politics or make a racist statement. During one of the matches at Mohali, the Pakistani players were seen offering namaz on the field. Where was the ICC then? Why this selective standards," he asked.

