Insurance claims of 176 deceased healthcare workers pending: Health Minsitry

The Health Ministry on Tuesday said that insurance claim of Rs 50 lakh each was paid to the kin of 95 frontline healthcare workers who succumbed to the coronavirus disease, while 176 claims were still under process.

Addressing a press briefing, Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said: "In 95 cases of death of healthcare workers across the country, insurance money of Rs 50 lakh each has been paid. There are 176 claims which are being processed by the nodal insurance company. Out of these, 79 claims are yet to be received from various states."

Following the pandemic, the central government had made a provision for insurance cover under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package for healthcare providers and community health workers, who may have to be in direct contact and take care of COVID-19 patients and thus at risk.

The scheme also covers private hospital staff, retired volunteers, staff of urban local bodies, and contract, daily wagers, ad-hoc and outsourced staff requisitioned by state and central hospitals as well as autonomous hospitals etc.

The Indian Medical Association has asserted that 515 doctors -- 492 males and 23 females -- have died in the line of duty while treating COVID-19 patients.

