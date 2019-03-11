Intel drone chief predicts flying cars will come true in five years

science-technology

Anil Nanduri, Intel's drone chief believes flying cars will be a definite innovation in the next five years thus solving numerous ground issues.

Pic courtesy/ Twitter/ Intel Business

California: Transportation rules may change in some years with the possibility of autonomous flying cars. Anil Nanduri, Intel's drone chief believes flying cars may be the next big thing in the next five years.

Nanduri in an interview spoke about the evolution of technology with flying cars as the most conclusive innovation. Though the flying cars won't be available at scale, but he states it will surely start showing up in the sky.

Drones have proved to be useful for various purposes like inspections, entertainment and even home delivery of goods. Based on the same autonomous technology, Nanduri predicts autonomous air traffic to solve the three-dimensional challenge of ground traffic. He also believes, there might be flying taxis to decongest the city roads in the next ten years. There are numerous benefits of moving some of the on-road traffic to the sky but there are also plenty of concerns as related to safety and comfort.

Nanduri lists the benefits of autonomous driving technology and flying cars more than the hurdles. For instance, he explained that the cost of flying cars is less than putting cars inside underground tunnels.

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI