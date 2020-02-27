Intelligence failure is Home Ministry's failure, says Rajinikanth

Reacting to the incidents of violence that have rattled the national capital in the last three days, Tamil cinema superstar Rajinikanth said that it was 'an intelligence failure, which means it is the Home Ministry's failure'. At least 25 persons, including a police head constable, have died while around 200 people have sustained serious injuries in the violence that erupted in northeast Delhi on Sunday leading to widespread vandalism and arson.

Speaking to reporters outside his residence here, Rajinikanth said, "The protests that are happening in Delhi are because of intelligence failure. I condemn it. When a leader like Trump (US President) is in the country, the intelligence department should have been more vigilant. They didn't do their job properly. At least now I expect them to be vigilant. The violence should be dealt with an iron fist."

"And if it is intelligence failure, it is the Home Ministry's failure. I strongly condemn the people and the political parties that use religion for electoral gain," he added. US President Donald Trump was on a two-day visit to India from February 24-25. The actor further added that he will oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) if it affects Muslims.

"I said if Muslims are affected by the CAA, I will stand for them. The Central government has clarified that they have not implemented NRC, there is no point in creating confusion over it. Protests should not turn violent," said Rajinikanth.

His close aide Karate Thiyagarajan had said the actor will launch a political party by May or June this year. Rajinikanth had first announced his willingness to form a political party in December 2017.

