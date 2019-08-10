Inter boss Antonio Conte makes a player better: Romelu Lukaku

football

Rome: Romelu Lukaku said yesterday that having the chance to play for Antonio Conte drove him to join Inter Milan, hailing the Italian as the world's best coach after arriving from Manchester United.

Asked by club media how the arrival of former Italy boss Conte at Inter this summer had influenced his decision to move to Serie A, he replied "a lot... he's the best manager in the world"

"He's somebody that can make players better all the time. You can see his record," said Lukaku. Conte has been a long-time admirer of Lukaku and tried to sign him for Chelsea before the Belgian's move from Everton to United in 2017.



Lukaku, 26, completed his move to Inter on Thursday, joining a club with ambitions of breaking fierce rival Juventus's stranglehold on domestic honours.

No Romelu, no problem: Solskjaer

Manchester: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisted yesterday that Manchester United can cope without Romelu Lukaku following the striker's transfer to Inter Milan. "It was time now for Romelu Lukaku to go. I think we got a good deal and he is happy so I think both parties ended that deal as it should be," Solskjaer said.

