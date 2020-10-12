Inter Milan's Ashley Young tests positive for COVID-19
AC Milan are second in Serie A after winning all three of their games, with Inter Milan fourth after two wins and a draw
Inter Milan's English midfielder Ashley Young has tested positive for coronavirus, the Italian Serie A team confirmed on Sunday. "Ashley Young tested positive for Covid-19 following the tests carried out yesterday (Saturday) at Appiano Gentile," the club said in a statement. "The English player is already in quarantine at home."
Former Watford and Aston Villa player Young joined Inter from Manchester United in January. The 35-year-old becomes the sixth player to test positive at the club after midfielders Radja Nainggolan and Roberto Gagliardini, defender Milan Skriniar, Italy under-21 international Alessandro Bastoni and goalkeeper Ionut Radu. Serie A runners-up Inter Milan next meet city rivals AC Milan on October 17.
The derby remains in doubt with two Milan players defenders Leo Duarte and Matteo Gabbia currently in self-quarantine. Milan's Swedish star Zlatan Ibrahimovic returned to training on Sunday after two negative swabs, having tested positive on September 24. AC Milan are second in Serie A after winning all three of their games, with Inter Milan fourth after two wins and a draw.
Keep scrolling to read more news
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe