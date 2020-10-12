Inter Milan's Ashley Young tests positive for COVID-19

Inter Milan's English midfielder Ashley Young has tested positive for coronavirus, the Italian Serie A team confirmed on Sunday. "Ashley Young tested positive for Covid-19 following the tests carried out yesterday (Saturday) at Appiano Gentile," the club said in a statement. "The English player is already in quarantine at home."

Former Watford and Aston Villa player Young joined Inter from Manchester United in January. The 35-year-old becomes the sixth player to test positive at the club after midfielders Radja Nainggolan and Roberto Gagliardini, defender Milan Skriniar, Italy under-21 international Alessandro Bastoni and goalkeeper Ionut Radu. Serie A runners-up Inter Milan next meet city rivals AC Milan on October 17.

The derby remains in doubt with two Milan players defenders Leo Duarte and Matteo Gabbia currently in self-quarantine. Milan's Swedish star Zlatan Ibrahimovic returned to training on Sunday after two negative swabs, having tested positive on September 24. AC Milan are second in Serie A after winning all three of their games, with Inter Milan fourth after two wins and a draw.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever