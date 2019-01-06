Inter-School Badminton: Malhar, Saxena help Thakur Vidyamandir enter semi-finals

badminton

Malhar Joshi at CCI on Saturday. Pic/Bipin Kokate

Malhar Joshi, 15, survived a scare from Tanish Mehta, 13, before coming out trumps, winning in three gruelling games in the opening singles rubber which helped Thakur Vidyamandir (Kandivli) get past Jamnabai Narsee (Juhu) 2-0 in a boys' team championship quarter-final match of the MSSA-organised inter-school badminton tournament at the Cricket Club of India on Saturday.

Tanish showed good defence and picked up whatever was thrown at him and went on to win the first game. But the more experienced Malhar tightened his game and changed tactics which helped win a tight second game over extra points. In the decider, Malhar managed to stay focused and was in full control and although Tanish tried to make a fight, he sneaked through snatching a hard-earned 15-21, 24-22, 21-5 win to put Thakur Vidyamandir in the lead.

In the second singles rubber, Tanishq Saxena comfortably defeated Jamnabai's Ansh Mehta 21-8, 21-9 to clinch the match for Thakur Vidyamandir and book their place in the semi-finals.

