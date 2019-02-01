Inter-School Basketball: St Joseph's beat Don Bosco 46-21

other-sports

St Joseph's Brushal Kulaye (right) moves with the ball. Pic/Suresh Karkera

Defending champions St Joseph's (Wadala) charged to an authoritative 46-21 win over an uncharacteristic Don Bosco (Matunga) in a boys' U-13 semi-final of the Mumbai Schools Sports Association-organised inter school basketball tournament, at the Schools Sports Centre, Azad Maidan yesterday. In the second semi-final, Vibgyor High (Goregaon) beat Lakshdham (Goregaon) 20-4.

