Inter-School Basketball: St Joseph's beat Don Bosco 46-21
In the second semi-final, Vibgyor High (Goregaon) beat Lakshdham (Goregaon) 20-4.
Defending champions St Joseph's (Wadala) charged to an authoritative 46-21 win over an uncharacteristic Don Bosco (Matunga) in a boys' U-13 semi-final of the Mumbai Schools Sports Association-organised inter school basketball tournament, at the Schools Sports Centre, Azad Maidan yesterday. In the second semi-final, Vibgyor High (Goregaon) beat Lakshdham (Goregaon) 20-4.
