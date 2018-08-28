Inter-school football: Nitesh, Raeef guide Sir JJ to 2-1 win over Little Angels

football

Sir JJ Fort Boys' Raeef Shaikh (left) and Nitesh Kandekar at Azad Maidan yesterday. Pic/Bipin Kokate

Diminutive strikers Nitesh Kandekar and Raeef Shaikh combined effectively and capitalised on the limited opportunities to help Sir JJ Fort Boys' High School (Fort) snatch a 2-1 win over Little Angels (Sion) in the Mumbai Schools Sports Association-organised boys' U-16 Division IV inter-school football league match at Azad Maidan yesterday.

Raeef provided a perfect pass for Nitesh who trapped the ball before bringing it to his right foot and then slotted it past Little Angels goalkeeper Aashish Mhaske for the opening goal in the 26th minute. Super Anish Little Angels scored the equaliser through Anesh Bali in the 31st minute.

Just as the contest seemed to be heading for a 1-1 draw, Raeef controlled Harish Thorat's long aerial pass from the left and then chipped it over goalkeeper Aashish just on the stroke of full-time. Pawar Public win In another match, Pawar Public (Chandivli) rallied to overcome Our Lady of Dolours (Marine Lines) 2-1.

Umesh Rathod scored from a direct free-kick to give the Marine Lines side the lead in the 42nd minute, but Pawar Public and scored two quick goals through Ritwik Sali in the 44th minute and Pratham Nair in the 45th minute for a close win.

