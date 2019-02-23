Inter-School Football: Vivaan powers St Mary's 'B' team to U-12 semi-finals

football

After a goalless first half, just four minutes before the end of the regulation time, Vivaan struck the ball towards the post, which hit opposition defender and deflected into the net, leaving no chance for goalkeeper Jeffery S

St Mary's 'B' Vivaan Sampat (centre) celebrates scoring the goal. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

Vivaan Sampat's lone goal helped St Mary's ICSE 'B' (Mazagaon) beat Bombay Scottish 'B' (Mahim) 1-0 to enter the semi-finals of the Mumbai Schools Sports Association (MSSA)-organised U-12 boys football knockout tournament at the Goan Sports Association ground yesterday.

After a goalless first half, just four minutes before the end of the regulation time, Vivaan struck the ball towards the post, which hit opposition defender and deflected into the net, leaving no chance for goalkeeper Jeffery S.

Interestingly, St Mary's 'B' will play their 'A' team, who beat Campion 'B' (Cooperage) 1-0, in the semi-final at Azad Maidan today. Taher Mahableshwarwala scored the winner for St Mary's 'A'.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates