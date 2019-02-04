Inter-School: Gokuldham, St Joseph's 'A' clinch U-13 basketball titles

other-sports

In an exciting girls final, Gokuldham, who were trailing 8-12 at the end of the third quarter, made a strong comeback in the fourth and final quarter

Gokuldham girls with the MSSA U-13 basketball trophy at Azad Maidan on Friday. Pics/Suresh Karkera

Gokuldham (Goregaon) registered a come-from-behind 16-14 win over Auxilium Convent (Wadala) in the Mumbai Schools Sports Association-organised girls U-13 basketball final at Azad Maidan on Friday.

In the boys category, St Joseph's 'A' (Wadala) emerged champions as they clinched their third successive title with a 22-14 victory against Vibgyor 'A' (Goregaon). In an exciting girls final, Gokuldham, who were trailing 8-12 at the end of the third quarter, made a strong comeback in the fourth and final quarter. They not only restricted the opposition from scoring, but also scored eight match-winning points. Gokuldham's Bhoomi Agrawal, who scored two points in the last quarter, finished the game with eight points. She was well supported by Anushka Singh (four points), Anika Agrawal (two) and Sarah George (two).



Members of the St Joseph's 'A' boys team celebrate after winning the MSSA U-13 basketball tournament at Azad Maidan on Friday

For Auxilium, Rutuja Nalawade scored seven points while Harshi Jain and Siddhi Singh added five and two points respectively. Gokuldham's coach Arjun Appu praised his team's performance in the final quarter. "In the last quarter, I told my players to be more active on defence and more vigilant while passing," he said. However, the boys final ended in a one-sided affair with the Wadala outfit completing an easy win.

Vedant Shirvadkar, Nevan Barretto, Krish Jambhale and Deep Kadam scored four points each for St Joseph's along with Nishit Karade (three), Arya Dalvi (two), Nidhish Swamy (two), Vrushal Kulaye (two). Samin Sugathan (eight), Vedant Sud (two), Aryaman Pawar (two) and Jadyn Fernandes (two) scored for Vibgyor.

