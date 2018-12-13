Inter-School: St Teresa's girls clinch under-16 hockey crown

other-sports

St Teresa's girls hockey team pose with the MSSA U-16 Division I trophy at the SAI ground in Kandivli yesterday. Pic/Atul Kamble

St Teresa (Santacruz) beat defending champs St Elias (Khar) 4-2 via the tie-breaker to clinch the girls' U-16 Div I crown in the Mumbai Schools Sports Association-organised inter-school hockey tournament at the Sports Authority of India ground (Kandivli) yesterday.

The match ended in a goalless draw and the umpires enforced the tie-breaker to settle the outcome of the match. In the tense tie-breaker, the girls from St Teresa converted four of their five attempts, while St Elias could only score two and ended up on the losing side.

Neha Agarwal, Savi Sakpal, Kanak Yadav and Kashish Maurya made no mistakes in scoring from the penalty spot to secure St Teresa's triumph. On the other hand, St Elias scored through Vaishnavi Sonavane and Shravani Varande, while their first two tries were saved by St Teresa's goalkeeper Disha Shetty.

Earlier, Carmel of St Joseph (Bandra) after trailing 1-2 at half-time, came up with a strong second-half performance to score twice and win 3-2 against Duruelo Convent (Bandra) in the third-place match. Vajreshwari Yadav scored two goals and Shriya Sharma scored one to seal Carmel's win while Mitali Mawsare and Manavi Jadhav were on target for Duruelo Convent.

