Inter-school TT event kicks off from March 28

The All India Balkan-Ji-Bari 27th Dilip Sampat memorial inter-school table tennis tournament for both city as well as suburban players will be held at their Juhu Centre in Santacruz from March 28 to 30.

Apart from the team events, the open events include junior boys and girls, sub-junior boys and girls, cadet boys and girls and the midget boys and girls. The last date for entries is Sunday, March 24, till 5pm.

For details, contact Balkan-Ji-Bari president Dr JH Sanghavi on 26602008/26603521.

