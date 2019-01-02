Inter-state fraudster arrested, Rs 60 lakh recovered

crime

The Jammu and Kashmir Crime Branch has recovered Rs 60 lakh from an inter-state gang in Rajasthan and arrested one of its members for duping a trader in the state of Rs 1.2 crore, officials said Tuesday.

According to a plaint filed with the crime branch here, the complainant Ravinder Kumar Gupta had been duped by one Gopal Lal and his son Gagan Lal, who posed as grain merchants and commission agents from Rajasthan in 2014.

The accused made the complainant pay around Rs 1.2 crore from his firm in installments for the purchase of paddy, but the same was never supplied to him, Gupta alleged.

After the complaint was filed, a preliminary verification was conducted and it was prima facie established that the accused persons had duped Gupta, following which a formal case was registered, officials said.

A team of Crime Branch Jammu rushed to Kota in Rajasthan and Gagan Khandwal was arrested and Rs 60 lakh was recovered from him, officials said.

The arrested is on police remand and investigation in the case is in progress.

