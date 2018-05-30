Intercontinental Cup good preparation for Asian Cup: Sandesh Jhingan

India will be competing against Kenya, New Zealand and Chinese Taipei in the upcoming Intercontinental Cup which is part of their preparation for the AFC Asian Cup in UAE next year



Sandesh Jhingan (in yellow jersey). Pic/AFP

Two days ahead of the commencement of the Intercontinental Cup, Indian football team defender Sandesh Jhingan believes playing against physical teams like Kenya, Bahrain will help his side to gauge themselves ahead of the 2019 AFC Asia Cup.

India will be competing against Kenya, New Zealand and Chinese Taipei in the upcoming Intercontinental Cup which is part of their preparation for the AFC Asian Cup in UAE next year.

On being asked about India's prospect in the Intercontinental Cup, Jhingan commented, "This is the first time India are playing Kenya and they are a different team, the way they play football and the way it is played in their continent is something new for us to experience. I know they are going to be physical, but it will be a good test for us."

He further said, "In the Asian Cup, we are going to get physical teams. Bahrain is a physical team, so is UAE. So now if we play teams like Kenya we will get to know our weaknesses and on what aspects we need to work on before the Asian Cup." Moreover, he did mention that these matches will help the team get a clear understanding of their preparation for the AFC Asian Cup UAE 2019 which is on the horizon.

"You don't want to go and play against teams that are not strong or not at the same level. You want to play against teams that always keep you on your toes because that's how you learn." "The friendly games are vital. Of course, the result is also important, but more important is to learn from them and you only learn when you play tough teams. To go into the Asian Cup in our best shape we have to play against tough teams," Jhingan mentioned. The Intercontinental Cup is slated to be held in Mumbai from June 1.

