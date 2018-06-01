Inter-Continental Cup: India keen to kick off with win

The four-nation tourney, with teams from three separate continents -Chinese Taipei, Kenya, New Zealand and India, was conceptualised to test the Indian team ahead of the Asian Cup to be held in the UAE from January 5 to February 1



Representational Image

India begin their charge in the four-nation Intercontinental Cup opener at the Mumbai Football Arena in Andheri today against the Chinese Taipei.

The four-nation tourney, with teams from three separate continents — Chinese Taipei, Kenya, New Zealand and India, was conceptualised to test the Indian team ahead of the Asian Cup to be held in the UAE from January 5 to February 1. India have a psychological advantage against Chinese Taipei, having beaten them thrice and drawn once in the past decade.

