Intercontinental Cup: New Zealand edge past Chinese Taipei 1-0

Representational pic

New Zealand opened their points tally in the Intercontinental Cup after the All Whites defeated Chinese Taipei 1-0 at the Andheri Sports Complex in Mumbai, Maharashtra last evening. Myer Bevan's 36th-minute penalty gave the All Whites three points as they triumphed over their opponents.

The All Whites dominated the lion's share of possession and attacked at will on the opposition goal. In the 35th minute, Sarpreet Singh was brought down inside the box after a heavy tackle by the opposition defender to award New Zealand a penalty.

Myer Bevan stepped up to the spot and scored past the Chinese Taipei custodian to put the All Whites ahead. The half-time scoreline read 1-0 in New Zealand¿s favour and shortly after the second half started, the All Whites were back at attacking again. In the 50th minute, a shot from inside the box, although was saved by the Chinese Taipei custodian, just went inches over the bar as New Zealand looked to cement their authority in the match.

Chinese Taipei recouped and in the 67th minute tried to equalize proceedings but a cross from the right flank was thwarted away by the Kiwi defence line. Two minutes later a shot from inside the box went inches wide of the Kiwi goal. In the 74th minute, New Zealand had the opportunity to double their lead but could not make the most out of it. The full-time scoreline read 1-0 in New Zealand's favour.

New Zealand will lock horns with India in their next Intercontinental Cup clash on Thursday.

