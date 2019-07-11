Intercontinental Cup: Tajikistan defeat Syria 2-0

football

Tajikistan defeat Syria 2-0 in the ongoing Intercontinental Cup being played in Gujrat

Syrian player in action at the Intercontinental Cup

Tajikistan defeated Syria 2-0 in the third match of the Intercontinental Cup on Wednesday at the EKA Arena here. For Tajikistan, Barotov and Komron scored in the second half to provide the upper hand in the match.

In the first half, both the team remain goalless. However, Syria tried scoring as they created chances to score a goal. A long-distance kick followed by the header to the Tajaki goal post was saved by the goalkeeper.

Despite their attacking domination in the first half, Syria did not have anything to show for as the half-time scoreline read 0-0. Turning the table, Komoron netted the goal from 30 yards in the 46th minute, giving a 1-0 lead to Tajikistan.

In the 67th minute, Borotov doubled the lead as he tapped home from close range to give them some breathing space.

Syria tried to minimize the lead but could not get the goal scoring chances and the full-time scoreline read as 2-0 in Tajikistan's favor. Tajikistan has the 100 percent win record as they won both the matches in the tournament. Earlier, Tajikistan defeated India 4-2 in their first match.

Tajikistan will face DPR Korea in their next match on July 15.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates