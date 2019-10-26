International actor Daniel Napolitano soon to star in Bollywood films

Daniel Napolitano a professional actor and two-time martial arts world champion from Brooklyn (New York) had a dream of becoming an actor and creating a benchmark in the film fraternity with his persona and charm. In order to polish his acting skills Daniel, who graduated from a renowned acting institute (Lee Strasberg Theater and Film Institute) inculcating thorough acting knowledge and practicing voice modulations and theatre he has worked and trained with a variety of high profile actors including Vincent D'Onofrio.

Daniel soon became a professional actor. Daniel is currently in cahoots for making his Bollywood debut with an ace B-town director under a renowned production house. Seems like Daniel soon will be finalizing one of his grand hit and is in full swing and has pulled up his socks to carry out the role well. It's also said that the movie signed by him is a full-on power pact action drama in where the audience will get to see some action sequences that were never seen before.

Besides his upcoming projects Daniel is a social media influencer. This globetrotter loves swinging places to places nationally and internationally. He is much experienced in the traveling industry and shares his experiences and knowledge on Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube. Having millions of views online Daniel has a collective social media following of over 88k. He has a strong social media fan base with a number of people appreciating and admiring his work.

Daniel is all geared up for his upcoming projects in the pipeline and will soon be revealing about the same. His charisma has taken over many and soon will be slaying the big screen making his fans proud with a jaw-dropping performance.

Daniel Napolitano also is a pro athlete in the underground sport known as "Martial Arts Tricking". In 2017, Daniel was the spokesperson for Clean & Clear in a national commercial produced by Vayner Media, it has been one of their most successful campaigns to date. Daniel will also be seen making his digital debut soon having to perform an unforgettable role and he soon will be disclosing about the same. The shoot of the untitled project will be starting later this year. Surely! His fans can't keep calm to witness him on the big screen.

