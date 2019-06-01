International Children's Day: Date, history and significance

international

It was declared at a world conference which was held for the well-being of children which was held in Geneva, Switzerland

Representational image

International Children's Day is observed on June 1 every year. Various countries around the world came together in 1925 in Geneva and declared June 1 as International Children's Day.

It was declared at a world conference which was held for the well-being of children which was held in Geneva, Switzerland. After that, governments around the world decided to observe the day to highlight issues faced by children. Many nations continue to have their own children's day to highlight children's issues. However, many nations continue to have their own children's day.

International Children's Day witnesses various functions and events which are specifically designed for children. Talks and conferences which pertain to issues like bringing up children are held. The day promotes and advocates better child rights and emphasizes on building an environment which helps in promoting child development. The day also highlights the various issues faced by children around the globe. Various activities such as Painting, dancing, singing, puzzle solving, sculpture making etc.

Here's how Twitterati is celebrating the day:

Laughter, joy and happiness by the ton throughout Beijing and China today as we join to celebrate International Children’s Day! Wishing kids around the world a wonderful day from all of us at #Beijing2022! ðð pic.twitter.com/tABarkXGZL — Beijing 2022 (@Beijing2022) June 1, 2019

I had the pleasure to be with Beijing Stars & Rain Education Institute for Autism to celebrate the International Children’s Day #UAEChinað¦ðªð¨ð³#ChildrensDay2019 pic.twitter.com/iIhw0nlxzB — Ali Obaid Al Dhaheri (@aalyabhouni) June 1, 2019

Happy International Children's Day! ð¶ð»ð§ð» We wish every child to be gifted with attention, love and care. â¤ï¸ That in every corner of the world sound ringing and sincere children's laughter soundedð¥³ Take care of babies, protect, store, love and pamper them!ð #childrenday2019 pic.twitter.com/gD0Q7tsUDb — ICE RUS (Import of organic food to China) (@rus_cream) June 1, 2019

The International Day for Protection of Children is also observed on June 1 which has helped bring more focus on June 1 as the internationally recognised day to celebrate children and promote their needs.

Top News Stories Of The Day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates