International Children's Day: Date, history and significance

Published: Jun 01, 2019, 12:52 IST | mid-day online correspondent

It was declared at a world conference which was held for the well-being of children which was held in Geneva, Switzerland

Representational image

International Children's Day is observed on June 1 every year. Various countries around the world came together in 1925 in Geneva and declared June 1 as International Children's Day.

It was declared at a world conference which was held for the well-being of children which was held in Geneva, Switzerland. After that, governments around the world decided to observe the day to highlight issues faced by children. Many nations continue to have their own children's day to highlight children's issues. However, many nations continue to have their own children's day.

International Children's Day witnesses various functions and events which are specifically designed for children. Talks and conferences which pertain to issues like bringing up children are held. The day promotes and advocates better child rights and emphasizes on building an environment which helps in promoting child development. The day also highlights the various issues faced by children around the globe. Various activities such as Painting, dancing, singing, puzzle solving, sculpture making etc.

Here's how Twitterati is celebrating the day: 

The International Day for Protection of Children is also observed on June 1 which has helped bring more focus on June 1 as the internationally recognised day to celebrate children and promote their needs.

