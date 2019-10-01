MENU

International Coffee Day 2019: Netizens celebrate with a cup of joy

Published: Oct 01, 2019, 11:15 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Netizens took to social media platform to celebrate International Coffee Day on Twitter

This picture has been used for representational purpose
This picture has been used for representational purpose

International Coffee Day is celebrated to promote coffee as a beverage and its benefits across the world. The first official date for International Coffee Day was 1 October 2015, as decided by the International Coffee Organization and was launched in Milan. This day is also used to highlight the fair trade coffee and to raise awareness for the plight of the coffee growers.

A decision was taken at a meeting on 3–7 March 2014, by the International Coffee Organization to launch the first official International Coffee Day in Milan as part of Expo 2015. Since then, various events have been held across the globe to celebrate this day. Netizens took to social media platform to celebrate International Coffee Day on Twitter.

The exact origin of International Coffee Day is unknown. In 1983, an event was first promoted in Japan by The All Japan Coffee Association while In the United States "National Coffee Day" was mentioned publicly as early as 2005.

