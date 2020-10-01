International Coffee Day: Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Malkhani talk about their love for coffee

It's World Coffee Day today and Jasmin Bhasin and Nishant Singh Malkhani are celebrating by raising a toast to the brew. "Coffee perks us up. We cannot do without drinking at least two cups every morning," say the two who are rumoured to be contestants on the upcoming season of Bigg Boss.

Naagin 5 actor Sharad Malhotra says, "Coffee is a hug in a mug. I like coffee and have it occasionally. But I love its aroma. I agree that starting your day with a cup of coffee gives you the energy for a day, and on some days I love to start my day with a cup of coffee."

Uttaran actress Rishina Kandhari swears by her coffee! She says, "I have two to three cups of coffee daily. And I prefer black coffee when I am working out. I love the smell of coffee when I go to buy perfumes I sniff coffee beans more than the perfume bottles. If life will give me lemons, I'll give them back and ask for some coffee."

When it comes to Vijayendra Kumeria, a glass of cold coffee does the trick. "I love to beat the heat with a glass of cold coffee. Cold coffee is a mood enhancer. I just love the aroma of coffee. I just feel happy and fresh when I sip my homemade cold coffee. I keep a check on my caffeine intake but a glass of cold coffee is what I don't mind at all," he says.

Didn't all this coffee talk make you crave for a cuppa?

