International Conference paves way for libraries to move from old practices to adopt new sustainable systems

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The ever-changing trends in global technology, have been creating a rising demand for libraries to move from ancient practices, towards more innovation-based sustainable solutions, for downscaling the adverse environmental impacts. This was the underlying focus behind the recently held International Conference on "Sustainable Librarianship: Reengineering and Reimagining Libraries," organised at Parul University’s Vadodara campus. Held from December 19 to 21, 2019, this three-day conference covered in-depth, the distinct elements relating to digital library spaces towards futuristic developments. This gathering of minds was made possible through the joint efforts of the Faculty of Library Sciences and the University’s Central Library, in conjunction with Management Libraries Network, (MANLIBNET).

As the Chief Guest, the conference inauguration was graced by the presence of Her Highness Rajmata Shubhanginidevi Gaikwad, the Chancellor of M.S.University of Baroda. Being an instrumental personality in the pioneering of eminent educational institutions throughout the city of Vadodara and the State of Gujarat, Her Highness’ presence was highly enlightening for the delegates and the University students. In her inaugural remarks, she shared with the participating students, librarians, and academicians, her journey from the time she initiated the very first mobile library on a donkey, which today have now immensely developed. She also went on to narrate the pivotal role played by the Gaekwad family, in conceptualising educational facilities from the British systems.

Dr. Roshanlal Raina, the Vice-Chancellor, of J.K.Lakshmipat University, Jaipur also attended the conference as a Guest of Honour. During his commencement remarks, Dr Roshanlal, highlighted the significance of blending research and technology with education, as a way of enhancing and widening the scope of libraries. While sharing his insightful words, he also went on to appreciate Parul University, for their efforts in organising a conference of such a great magnitude which he termed a need of the hour. A total of 150 librarians from distinct libraries of National and International repute, will be taking part in this conference. These professionals and academicians during the remaining two days will be presenting research papers on various subjects relating to the establishment of the future of sustainable libraries.

In addition to the conference proceedings, Dr. Akhtar Parvez, General Secretary, of Management Libraries Network gave a brief outline regarding the services rendered by MANLIBNET. He went on to announce two prominent awards the MANLIBNET Best Librarian Award which was was conferred upon Dr. Tariq Ashraf, Librarian, and Head, Department of Library and Information Sciences, from Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi. Along with the MANLIBNET Innovative Librarian Award which was felicitated on Dr. Meeta Rathod, Librarian, BRCM College Of Business Administration, Surat.

Complementary to this conference, various exhibition stands were also put together throughout the Parul University campus. The exhibitors include EBSCO, Rapid Radio Solutions, Emerald Publishing, amongst others. These publishing, library technology and online resource companies will be showcasing all their services which are in line with the need to promote the sustainable libraries' agenda. "This paradigm shift calls for reengineering and reimagining the concept of libraries which can only be achieved by implementing ICT in the functioning of libraries and inculcation of varied skills by librarians," said Dr Dhaval Bhatt, the University’s Chief Librarian and Dean of the Faculty of Library Sciences. During the valedictory ceremony of the international conference, Mrs. Seema Mohile, Hon’ble MLA of Akota, Vadodara will be gracing the function as the Guest of Honour.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever