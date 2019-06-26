International Day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking: Date, theme and significance

international

It highlights that justice and health are two sides of the same coin when it comes to addressing drug problems

International Day against Drug abuse and illicit trafficking is observed on June 26 every year. United Nations General Assembly had passed a resolution on December 7, 1987, as an “expression of its determination to strengthen action and cooperation to achieve the goal of an international society free of drug abuse.”

Various individuals, communities and various organisations worldwide celebrate the day. It aims to raise awareness of the problems that illicit drugs bring to society.

The theme for this year is ‘Health for Justice. Justice for Health’. It highlights that “justice and health are two sides of the same coin when it comes to addressing drug problems.”

The United Nations says, “Effective responses to the world drug problem require inclusive and accountable institutions of criminal justice, health, and social services to work hand in hand to provide integrated solutions, in line with the international drug control conventions, human rights obligations and the Sustainable Development Goals.”

United Nations Office on drugs and crime wants to urge individuals, non-profit organisations to mark the day. Twitterati has also shared posts to celebrate the day:

#WorldDrugDay#JusticeForHealth



Inspired by Saint Dr Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh Ji Insan millions of people pledged to never consume intoxicants, Thanks to Guruji for such inspiration. pic.twitter.com/rDHVFw9Z8G — Ritika (@Ritika53210635) June 26, 2019

On this ‘International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking’ let’s join our hands together & pledge that we'll always provide our valuable contribution to get rid of the societal menace of drugs, to educate our youth and empower the society.#WorldDrugDay pic.twitter.com/CYeavlAYfc — Manohar Lal (@mlkhattar) June 26, 2019

Let’s say no to drugs, educate everyone around and live a healthy life. #JusticeForHealth #WorldDrugDay pic.twitter.com/5uWqrFSb9r — NaveenKumar Chakrala (@cnkyadav) June 26, 2019

For every $1 spent on drug prevention, at least $10 can be saved in future health, social and crime costs.



More from @UNODC on Wednesday's #WorldDrugDay: https://t.co/C41ylFPKpG pic.twitter.com/7udOgtcQug — United Nations (@UN) June 26, 2019

International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is an expression of the determination to strengthen action n cooperation to achieve goal of an international society free of #DrugAbuse.

Health for justice, justice for health.#InternationalDayAgainstDrug #WorldDrugDay — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) June 26, 2019

Let's all play our part in developing our societies, our communities & our identities without drugs.



On International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, let's say #NoToDrugs & be a responsible human.#WorldDrugDay pic.twitter.com/bC19lxYCvT — Shobha Karandlaje (@ShobhaBJP) June 26, 2019

The 2019 World Drug Report will be launched at the United Nations Secretariat in New York today.

