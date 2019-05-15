International Day of Families 2019: Date, importance and theme

Updated: May 15, 2019, 13:22 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Major emphasis will be on Sustainable Development Goals which target improvement in education

International Day of Families is observed on May 15 every year. It highlights the importance of families as a basic unit of society. The United Nations General Assembly decided to celebrate the day in 1993. The theme for International Day of Families 2019 is "Families and Climate Action: Focus on SDG13".

There are a number of activities like workshops, conferences, radio and television programmes, newspaper articles and cultural programmes highlighting relevant themes which take place on this day. In 2019, the focus is on families and family policies.

Major emphasis will be on Sustainable Development Goals which target improvement in education, awareness-raising and human and institutional capacity on climate change mitigation, adaptation, impact reduction and early warning.

The symbol of International Day of families comprises of a solid green circle with a red image in between and schematic drawing elements of a house and a heart. It attempts to signify that families are a centre part of any society and they offer a supporting and stable home for all age groups.

