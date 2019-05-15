International Day of Families 2019: Date, importance and theme

international

Major emphasis will be on Sustainable Development Goals which target improvement in education

International Day of Families is observed on May 15 every year. It highlights the importance of families as a basic unit of society. The United Nations General Assembly decided to celebrate the day in 1993. The theme for International Day of Families 2019 is "Families and Climate Action: Focus on SDG13".

There are a number of activities like workshops, conferences, radio and television programmes, newspaper articles and cultural programmes highlighting relevant themes which take place on this day. In 2019, the focus is on families and family policies.

Major emphasis will be on Sustainable Development Goals which target improvement in education, awareness-raising and human and institutional capacity on climate change mitigation, adaptation, impact reduction and early warning.

“Family is the most important thing in the world.”

– Princess Diana#InternationalDayOfFamilies pic.twitter.com/rmHOzaHn3G — Springville Schools (@SpringvilleInd1) May 15, 2019

Family is our circle of strength and love, which grows stronger with every union. #InternationalFamilyDay #InternationalDayofFamilies pic.twitter.com/mHE44nEpJZ — First Advantage Ind. (@FADVIndia) May 15, 2019

#InternationalDayofFamilies is observed every year to celebrate the importance of #families in building a sustainable society. My heartiest wishes to you all on this special day! pic.twitter.com/BaQym62lMs — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) May 15, 2019

On International Day of Families, let us pledge to uphold Indian family value system which believes in the philosophy of respecting elders, teachers and in sharing and caring.#InternationalDayofFamilies#FamilyGoals #Family pic.twitter.com/iZFxyDvnwO — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) May 15, 2019

Today is International Day of Families. We live in such times when family values have assumed great significance. I always say that Maa, Mati, Manush are my family. We are committed to the welfare of every member of the family - from a newborn baby to an elderly grandparent. — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 15, 2019

The symbol of International Day of families comprises of a solid green circle with a red image in between and schematic drawing elements of a house and a heart. It attempts to signify that families are a centre part of any society and they offer a supporting and stable home for all age groups.

