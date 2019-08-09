International Day of Indigenous People 2019: History, theme and significance

international

Indigenous people are those who inherit and practise unique cultures and methods related to the environment

International Day of Indigenous People 2019. Pic/ UN Development's Twitter

International Day of Indigenous People is celebrated to recognise the efforts which are made by indigenous people to work on issues such as protection of the environment. The day also focuses on the current situation with indigenous languages in the world. This year, the theme of International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples is "Indigenous Languages". The theme highlights the need to promote and preserve these languages.

It is also necessary that we promote good practise through expert or interactive panels via presenting innovative initiatives. The celebration is to take place on August 9, 2019, from 10 am to 5 pm in the ECOSOC Chamber at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

Indigenous people make up 5% of the global ðpopulation & protect 80% of global #biodiversity. This #IndigenousDay, see how we work with indigenous communities to support #HumanRights & indigenous #landrights: https://t.co/0pXxVi9ApR#ClimateAction pic.twitter.com/NGLivGumjh — UN Development (@UNDP) August 8, 2019

The day recognises the first UN Working Group on Indigenous Populations meeting in Geneva in 1982. The day also draws attention to the problems of the indigenous people such as culture, education, economic, development, social, health, environment, human rights etc.

For those unversed, Indigenous people are those who inherit and practise unique cultures and methods related to the environment. Sadly, they are also among those people who are disadvantaged and vulnerable in the world.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from Agencies