International Fitness icon Jeff Seid visits India for this reason

Jeff Seid is an American actor, author, entrepreneur, model, and social media phenomenon. With over 3.8 million followers on Instagram, 3+ million followers on Facebook and 1.1 million subscribers on YouTube, Jeff is one of the most popular influencers in the fitness industry and social media world. At the age of 19, he became the world’s youngest IFBB professional bodybuilder by winning the inaugural National championships, securing the overall win over 100+ athletes.

Competing in the Mr. Olympia contest 3 times he is a 3x Olympian and holds multiple professional wins. The author of Guide to Aesthetics, owner of a clothing company and multiple businesses, Jeff continues his entrepreneurship while working towards his dreams.

And Jeff Seid Classic 2020 founder Hamdan Pathan was born on Aug 17, 1994. He grew up with his Family in INDIA - MUMBAI. Hamdan Pathan's father known Mr - HUSSAIN is a businessman in the UK. Hamdan is an inspiring international fitness model He is also Mr. Mumbai's supermodel winner in 2014.

And being constantly winning the fitness influencer award from 2017- 2019, Hamdan has always been natural throughout his transformation & promoting natural transformation tips on his social networking. Now, he is playing a role as a fitness entrepreneur towards the deliverance of a new fitness championship.

Having the vision to bring old school aesthetic era to see new guys /girls having Greek God physique not only but creating a whole different platform for the better development of athletes by giving them more exposure, financial, & get Recognized By the country media and social networking. Hamdan says - 7 years back, he Saw Aziz aka (Zyzz) & Jeff Seid as is an inspiration & today he is a partner with him in JEFF SEID CLASSIC SHOW.

