International Guitar Month: 2 experts you must learn to play the instrument from

April is International Guitar Month, and we feature some of the best places in the city to buy the instrument and two experts to learn it from

Anyone who has ever been transported to some sort of an ethereal realm after listening to a particular guitar solo or riff will understand the kind of power the instrument can hold over the human consciousness. Take Sultans of Swing by Dire Straits. The outro in the song is so intricately choppy, and so lightning quick, that it almost sounded like magic to us when we first heard it at the age of 15.

So, imagine our surprise when a few days later, the friend who had made us listen to the track told us that the solo is actually quite simple to pick up, and then played it live for us to prove his point. We understood then that, yes, the sound of a guitar can have an otherworldly quality. But, you don't need to be a magician to play it. And April being International Guitar Month, we give you a lowdown on the best places in the city to buy the instrument, and two of the best people to learn it from.

Who to learn from

Floyd Fernandes

A veteran in the industry who is a seasoned studio technician, Floyd Fernandes is also the go-to guy for many talented guitarists who want to polish their skills. He also puts up video tutorials on social media sites that are extremely popular among the city's musicians.

Fernandes has an off-the-beaten-track method when it comes to giving lessons, says Sumeet Thakur, one of his students. "Floyd has devised a method where you can learn the fret board, and get familiar with the tones and the scales, without having to know how to read music.

So, you learn the instrument as if it's a musical body. It's like, if you close your eyes, and I ask you to land in certain boxes, you can tell by touch that it's white, and that the other one is blue. So, he's devised a method where he's mapped the fret board in a geometrical manner," Thakur tells us.

Sanjay Divecha

Despite being an unassuming man, Divecha has built such a formidable reputation for himself as a guitar teacher that even professionals go to him to seek out advice. One of them is Rahul Wadhwani. He, curiously, is a pianist. Yet, he went to Divecha a few years ago to learn more about music theory. "When I had first gone to him, I had almost given up the thought that I could play jazz music.

But after the very first lesson, I changed my mind. He broke things down so simply that even a kid could understand it all. So, I continued doing whatever he had told me for two years, and only from what he had taught me, I applied for and received a scholarship to study in Vienna. And remember, this is after I had almost given up the thought that I could play jazz," Wadhwani says.

Furtados

Located right next to Juhu Circle, on the road that leads to Andheri station, Furtados has two levels to it. The first is a full-fledged instruments section, where you can get anything from a flute to a saxophone. And the lower floor is where they keep the heavier stuff, such as drum kits.

This level also has a maintenance section, where people can get their guitars and other instruments serviced. Over the years, Furtados has become somewhat of an institution in the city among musicians. And this is not just because it is an excellent one-stop shop for instruments. It's also because of Furtados School of Music, which has built a fine legacy of nurturing talent.

Time: 10.30 am to 8 pm

At: Subedar House, Gulmohar Road, JVPD Scheme (more stores in the city)

Call: 26211802

Bhargava's musik

This shop is just off Linking Road, and we had once gone there with a friend who wanted to buy an acoustic guitar. The sort of personalised attention he got there seemed as if the store genuinely cares about its instruments and customers, unlike how it is with pushy sales people whose only job it seems is to add to a company's profits. The range of guitars they have is also fantastic.

The friend sat at the shop for close to an hour, trying out different pieces, with a staff member close at hand, but not hovering around him. It helps, the friend told us, that the store also has wonderful acoustics, since you can then hear the instrument you are about to purchase for what it truly is. He eventually bought a guitar that cost `26,000. "Isn't that a bit steep?" we asked him. He answered, "It might be, but have you heard the sound? I don't want to compromise on quality."

Timings: 10.30 am to 8 pm

Address: 4-5, Imperial Plaza, 30th Road, off Linking Road, Bandra West

Call: 26411842

Alberto music

This store located in an industrial estate in Malad might be small, but its products have a reputation of never disappointing. One of their guitars that especially stands out is the D'Alberto Parlour. It's an acoustic instrument with such a rich sound that it can cut through a band with ease. The thing is also a work of beauty. It has a spruce top, mahogany neck, and solid rosewood side, back and finger top.

An attention to detail ensures that this guitar has almost unmatched projection. But apart from its own guitars, Alberto also has a wide range of international brands, all of which are stored in one section of the shop, meaning that it's as tempting for guitarists as candy shops are to kids.

Timings: 10 am to 7.30 pm

Address: New Sonal Industrial Estate, Malad West

Call: 28881523