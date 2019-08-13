Search

International Lefthanders Day 2019: Twitter celebrates with funny posts

Published: Aug 13, 2019, 09:51 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush, John F. Kennedy, Jr., Oprah Winfrey, Steve Forbes, Aristotle, Leonardo da Vinci, Michelangelo and Vincent van Gogh are some notable left handers

International Left Handers Day is observed annually on August 13. Pic/Twitter/Sharon Jurd

International Left-Handers Day is celebrated on August 13 annually to celebrate the differences and uniqueness of the left-handers. The day was first observed by Dean R. Campbell, founder of the Lefthanders International, Inc in 1976. This day was created to raise awareness of the disadvantages and advantages of being left-handed in a predominantly right-handed world. International Left-Handers Day celebrates left-handed peoples' differences and uniqueness, a subset comprised of seven to ten per cent of the world's population.

International Left-Handers Day by Dean R. Campbell also highlights issues faced by left-handers. There are approximately 708 million left-handed people in the world and this day is dedicated to them. Netizens took to the social media platform, Twitter to celebrate International Left-Handers Day and all the left-handed people across the globe.

On this International Left Handers Day, here's a list of notable left-handers that stunned the world with their work - Bill Gates, Steve Jobs (considers himself as ambidextrous), Mark Zuckerberg, Edwin Buzz Aldrin (was a native left-hander but changed to use his right hand), Barack Obama, Bill Clinton, George H.W. Bush, John F. Kennedy, Jr., Oprah Winfrey, Steve Forbes, Aristotle, Leonardo da Vinci, Michelangelo and Vincent van Gogh.

