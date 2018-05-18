International Museum Day: Celebrate it with interesting events in Mumbai

Celebrate International Museum Day with interesting all-day events at the city's premier institutions

Dr Bhau Daji Lad Museum

*Learn about decorative arts, paintings, glass negatives, and rare books that have helped preserve Mumbai’s history at this tour.

TIME 10.30 am to 11.30 am (in English); 2 pm to 3 pm (in Marathi)

*Be a curator for a day and select an artefact from the museum’s permanent collection to make an exhibit out of your favourite artefact.

TIME 11.30 am to 1 pm (in English); 3 pm to 4.30 pm (in Marathi)

*Explore the museum through a day-long scavenger hunt.

TIME 10 am to 5 pm

*Watch Ha Bharat Maza: India is my Country, a drama based on a family reconsidering their values against the background of Anna Hazare’s anti-corruption movement.

TIME 5.30 pm to 7 pm

ON Today AT Dr. Bhau Daji Lad Museum, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road, Byculla East.

CALL 23731234 (to register)

Museums play an important educational role. In a crowded city like Mumbai where space is highly contested. Public spaces like museums offer an opportunity to learn while having fun.

Tasneem Zakaria Mehta,

Managing Trustee and Honorary Director

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya

*Learn about basic conservation methods that will go a long way in helping you preserve your personal memorabilia and souvenirs.

TIME 11 am to 3 pm

*Help put your local heritage site on the map at this event.

TIME 11 am to 3 pm

*Click fun selfies using ancient gestures and mudras from Bharata’s rasas.

TIME 11 am to 3 pm

*Discover the museum’s collection, galleries and artefacts at separate walks with the museum’s curators. Learn about archaeology, miniature and European paintings, natural history, textiles and more.

TIME 11 am to 2. 30 pm (each tour for 30 minutes)

If you enjoy the session on miniature paintings and happen to fall in love with a motif, go ahead and get it inked.

TIME 11 am to 3 pm

*Dig away in a mock archaeological trench and learn all about storing and researching artefacts.

TIME 11 am to 3 pm

*Experience coding and decoding at a joint session by CSMVS and Goethe Institut and understand how codes play a role not only in technology but also in art.

TIME 11 am to 1 pm

*Explore the exciting treasures of the museum with your family and head out on a fun trail.

TIME 11 am to 3 pm (every hour)

*Participate in The Wall Art Project that is dedicated to engaging local communities through art, in collaboration with Crossbow Miles. Out of 30, 29 art walls under the project have been painted across the country and the final one will be painted by artists Poornima Sukumar and Ghanapriya. (Display in Coomaraswamy lawns)

*Create fun embroidery using digital codes.

TIME 2 pm to 5 pm

*End the day with a performance by celebrated singer Shubha Mudgal. The evening will also commemorate Shrishti Bakshi’s (founder of CrossBow Miles) on-foot journey of 3,800 kilometers from Kanyakumari to Kashmir to fight for women’s safety and empowerment.

TIME 7 pm onwards

ON Today

AT Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Vastu Sangrahalaya, Mahatma Gandhi Road, Fort.

CALL 22844484 (for details and specific location for each event)

Museums are institutions for social and academic enlightenment because they not only tell the story of a man and the world and how humanity survived in its environment but also house things created by nature and man in the past.

Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Director General

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates