International Nurses Day 2020: Bollywood celebs salute our warriors

Updated: May 12, 2020, 16:49 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

It's International Nurses Day today, and Bollywood celebs like Anushka Sharma, Abhishek Bachchan and many others have expressed gratitude for our frontline warriors.

Anushka Sharma; Abhishek Bachchan
Our nurses are among the countless other frontline warriors who have been working selflessly and tirelessly to fight the global coronavirus pandemic and keep us safe and healthy. On International Nurses Day, Bollywood celebs like Anushka Sharma, Abhishek Bachchan and many others have expressed gratitude for our nurses.

Anushka Sharma took to Instagram and shared a post saying thank you. 

Anushka Sharma

Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter and wrote, "Respect and gratitude! Thank you heroes. #InternationalNursesDay"

Thanking our nurses calling them heroes, Kajol tweeted, "Behind that mask is a hero, who is saving the world in silence. Thank you to all those heroes, thank you to the nurses.
#InternationalNursesDay"

Shankar Mahadevan, too, expresses his gratitude towards our nurser. He tweeted:

Yami Gautam tweeted:

Our nurses across the country and the world have been putting their lives on the line alongside doctors, cops and other healthcare professionals to keep their countrymen and women safe from the COVID-19 pandemic. Bollywood celebrities have spoken on the behalf of each and every citizen while thanking these warriors.

