International Nurses Day 2020: Bollywood celebs salute our warriors

Our nurses are among the countless other frontline warriors who have been working selflessly and tirelessly to fight the global coronavirus pandemic and keep us safe and healthy. On International Nurses Day, Bollywood celebs like Anushka Sharma, Abhishek Bachchan and many others have expressed gratitude for our nurses.

Anushka Sharma took to Instagram and shared a post saying thank you.

Abhishek Bachchan took to Twitter and wrote, "Respect and gratitude! Thank you heroes. #InternationalNursesDay"

Thanking our nurses calling them heroes, Kajol tweeted, "Behind that mask is a hero, who is saving the world in silence. Thank you to all those heroes, thank you to the nurses.

#InternationalNursesDay"

Shankar Mahadevan, too, expresses his gratitude towards our nurser. He tweeted:

I have never felt so overwhelmed! The biggest reward for my music ever ! I bow down in gratitude ðÂÂÂ #gratitude #CovidWarriors pic.twitter.com/KYpCvYWPwB — Shankar Mahadevan (@Shankar_Live) May 3, 2020

Yami Gautam tweeted:

Our nurses across the country and the world have been putting their lives on the line alongside doctors, cops and other healthcare professionals to keep their countrymen and women safe from the COVID-19 pandemic. Bollywood celebrities have spoken on the behalf of each and every citizen while thanking these warriors.

