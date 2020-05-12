International Nurses' Day: Mumbai Police thank healthcare workers in Munnabhai MBBS-style

International Nurses’ Day is celebrated on May 12 to mark the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale. The day was marked as International Nurses’ Day in 1974 by the International Council of Nurses to celebrate the efforts of nurses in the healthcare sector.

Nurses across the world are honoured by their hospitals for their tireless efforts for treating patients. This year, the significance of the day has become even more prominent as many nurses across the world have been fighting the coronavirus pandemic on the frontline while putting their health at risk.

To mark the occasion, Mumbai Police posted a note on their Instagram profile thanking the healthcare workers by making a Munnabhai MBBS reference. The police department said in their caption saying, "Tum bahut mast kaam karta hai, Sister! Thank you! Nurse mamu log ko bhi apna thank you bolna!"

Shared a few hours ago, the post managed to garner 13,334 likes and tons of comments from followers expressing their gratitude towards healthcare workers.

One user said, "Thank you to all the frontline nurses!" Another user said, "Nurses... the lifeblood of health care. They're angels in disguise, giving hope to their patients, and their families. The doctors may chalk out the treatment, but it is the nurses who hold the patient’s hand and help them bear through it all, and keep their smiles and spirits alive. They save lives because they care. To every nurse out there, we thank you for your selfless service, for your care and your strength. We salute you. You’re not a hero, but so much more! Happy International Nurses’ Day!" A user said, "To all sisters, matrons, and staff nurses a thousand pranams."

