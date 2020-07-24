International Self-care Day: Pause, take a break and reset with these films

During such unprecedented times, while we are all stuck inside our houses, juggling between erratic work schedules and never-ending home duties, one thing that has primarily been affected is our mental well being. We are tired and wired all the time. But, it's finally time to take the load off and unwind as there's nothing more paramount than self-care and this day is the perfect reminder for it.

So, this International Self-care Day, snuggle onto your couch to give yourself a much-needed break with feel-good titles on Disney+ Hotstar Premium that'll refresh your mind and spirit.

The Lizzie McGuire Movie

When Lizzie and her pals take a simple class trip to Italy, it turns into a whirlwind of adventure. All hell breaks loose when Lizzie's family unexpectedly flies to Italy, desperate to change their newly transformed pop star daughter back. Witness the all-time favourite character Lizzie McGuire in her adventurous trip to Italy.

Baby Day Out

Three bumbling kidnappers pose as photographers attempt to nab the adorable baby of a rich couple. But have trouble keeping up with the little tyke, who turns out smarter than them.

So, unwind with this classic comedy flick starring an adorable baby.

Mrs. Doubtfire

After the divorce of a couple leaves the wife with custody of their three children, the husband dresses up as a proper British nanny so that he can be hired by his ex-wife to watch his kids. Mrs. Doubtfire is a guaranteed recipe for a good laugh.

Frozen ll

Why was Elsa born with magical powers? The answer is calling her and threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf, and Sven, she'll set out on a dangerous but remarkable journey. Explore the icy world with a hilarious snowman, Olaf and unravel the mystery of magical powers with the two princesses.

Mary Poppins

Join the practically perfect Mary Poppins for a jolly holiday as she magically turns every chore into a game and every day into a whimsical adventure. Buckle up your seat belt to take an exhilarating ride with Mary Poppins.

Watch the world's best stories unfold only on Disney+ Hotstar Premium.

