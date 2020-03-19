International shows you can watch this self-quarantine time during coronavirus scare

Staying at home is not always fun! It can get frustrating at times, but a little me-time won't hurt anyone. Once you are done house partying, meeting and chilling with family members, working from home, cleaning and organizing your house, and complete all the pending chores, we still got some time to kill. Courtesy, social distancing because its coronavirus that has put the globe on hold.

While some of them are still busy with a lot of other things, you can bare some time and 'Netflix and Chill' while at home. We've got some fun-filled and interesting list of international shows one could binge on until March 31, 2020. Come on guys, its self-quarantine time!

Queer Eye:

We just have one thing to say for this one - 'honey, it's cute!' People who have already seen this one will surely understand what we are talking about! Jonathan Van Ness and his chirpy attitude will bring a smile on your face. For the uninitiated, Netflix's Queer Eye is one of the best reality shows one can binge on. The Fabulous 5, a team of five gay men, enter the nominator's life and make him or her fall in love with it. The best thing about it, you'll end up opening arms and accepting love from everyone. This one is there to change your perspective towards, love, humanity, and most importantly, towards life.

Sex Education:

Sex Education is not only fun but also an eye-opener. A group of teenagers in high-school, who are going through multiple changes, physically and psychologically, will make you fall in love with it. While binging on this one, you'll surely think why wasn't I a part of this school. This Netflix offering won't let you sleep until you figure out which character is going where in the further storyline. Don't you trust us, you will! Its time to stream, guys.

Locke and key:

Netflix's Locke And Key, starring a talented cast - Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Jackson Robert Scott, hit the web on February 7, 2020, and ever since then, fans can't stop talking and obsessing over this teen-drama. Why, you ask? The most important reason to keep this in your binge-watch list is its enigma. Locke and Key has magic, mystery, drama, and most importantly, teenagers who are on a quest to solve everything on their own.

Hunters:

Starring Al Pacino, Logan Lerman, Dylan Baker, Josh Radnor and others, the show packs a punch with an impeccable star cast. In the late 1970s, a few mysterious murders alarm FBI agent Millie Malone, played by Jerrika Hinton who comes across an underground Nazi group. What makes her even more suspicious about the plan is the sudden death of a few NASA astronauts, who have been involved with Hitler on multiple projects against the Jews. It's a revenge drama which will make you think deeper about many things. If history is something you'd like to explore this quarantine season, watching Hunters on Amazon Prime Video will be a perfect thing to do.

Money Heist:

As the title suggests, Money Heist is a Spanish crime-drama series by Netflix. In the first season, the thieves enter a money minting bank, enabling them to make it big which goes on until the second season. The makers later decided to make it a four-part show, out of which 3rd one is already out. In the next two, the team will be seen robbing onto gold and state secrets. Fun. isn't it?

