International Star Stefano Graanoogst in cahoots with the B-town world

Stefano Graanoogst from the Netherlands who sizzled the world with his utmost fitness regime and with his astounding persona and charm is all set to enter the b'town world.

That's right a birdie informed us about the stud signing a well-renowned banner for his debut.

Extracting immense fame and fan fam from social media Stefano is all geared up for his upcoming projects in the pipeline.

Apart from acting Stefano is also a well-renowned dancer and has eminence experience in theatre. He still practises voice modulations and has worked on polishing his acting skills throughout.

That day is not far in where Stefano will be seen rocking the big screen leaving behind nepotism in Bollywood and proving himself to be one of the most established actors of all time.

Apart from acting Stefano is a traveller and loves travelling and indulging himself in sports such as soccer basketball etc. Stefano has been to a number of countries with his next stop being India (Bollywood)

Stefano is in cahoots amongst the B-town celebs having no Bollywood background he is all set to make it to the top impressing a number of director producers and ace fashion designers of Bollywood.

The shoot of the untitled project will be starting later this year. Stefano will also be seen in an upcoming web series having well-renowned starcast under an ace production house also will be witnessing the charmer endorsing various fitness brands being fitness his forte.

