International Tea Day: The Best Places to Enjoy your Tea in Mumbai

International Tea Day is observed on December 15 every year. One day is barely enough to celebrate our love of tea. Come winter and all other beverages take a back-seat, as we turn towards our teapots. In most households, high-tea or tea-time is not restricted to a cup of piping chai, but also a bevy of snacks to munch on, some love biscuits, while others enjoy teacakes. There is no end to what can be consumed with our beloved chai. We have come up with a list of the best cafes in Mumbai where you can grab your next cup of tea and indulge yourself in the most appetizing snacks. All of them are welcoming guests and offering deliveries as well.

Vegan friendly



Welcoming guests and offering deliveries, the Taj Mahal Tea House is a cosy cafe that is ideal for those who seek a wholesome high-tea experience. They offer three tea platters: vegetarian (Rs 560), vegan and gluten-free (Rs 560), and non-vegetarian (Rs 560). The first one has chilli and cheese samosa, pumpkins and pea cutlet, and tossed podi idli, whereas the vegan platter has beetroot samosa, dhokla club sandwich, and chana jor garam. The non-vegetarian platter includes dhansak lamb keema samosa, Irani omelette bun, and chicken finger. Their extensive menu, including a range of green, white, black, and milk teas, perfectly complements the platters. Those who like to experiment may want to try unique blends such as Matcha Rose Chai (Rs 210), and Malabari Vanilla Coconut Chai (Rs 220).



AT: 36-A, Ground Floor, Sanatan Pereira Bungalow, St. John Baptist Road, Reclamation, Bandra West

TIME: 10 AM- 10 PM Monday-Sunday

CALL: 8433953420

LOG ONTO: https://www.tajmahalteahouse.com/pages/taj-mahal-tea-house





Pakoras with a twist



Chai pe Charcha is perfect for a quick bite. The modest cafe has a long list of savoury snacks that are meant to be washed down with chai. Charcha Special Chai (Rs 59), served with lemongrass, and cinnamon-flavoured Sukoon ki Chai (Rs 59) cannot be missed. If you love the fried doughy goodness, you are in for a treat; they serve no less than nine varieties of bhajjiyas and pakoras. Their fusion Maggi Bhajjiya (Rs 89) and Ninad's Special Spring onion bhajjiya (Rs 89) are a hit among patrons. If you prefer something lighter, you may opt for the Sprout Bhel (Rs 99) while those with a sweet tooth may go for the Nutella Bun Maska (Rs 99) that goes perfectly well with the teas.



AT: Multiple outlets (Fort, Lower Parel, and more)

TIME: 8 AM to 10 PM Monday to Sunday

CALL: +912222617475 (Fort)



Bagel fiesta



Bagels and chai might seem like an unusual combination, but doesn’t everything go with chai? Bagel House off Carter Road offers a range of bagels including wholewheat (Rs 76), onion and garlic (Rs 80), cinnamon raisin (Rs 80), and flaxseed (Rs 80) that wash down well with Kashmiri Kahwah Tea (Rs 145) and Sage Ginger Honey Tea (Rs 145). Those seeking a fuller snack may opt for the numerous bagel sandwiches. The Anton (Rs 425) with Goan chorizo and the Bombay Bagel - a reimagined version of the city’s famous street sandwich are recommended here.





AT: 30, Pali Mala Road, off Carter Road, Bandra West

TIME: 9 AM-10:30 PM Monday- Sunday

CALL: 6050178



Legendary Irani chai, cutlets, mava cakes, and more



It wouldn’t be fair to miss out on piping Irani chai and the most delectable mava cakes. Among the oldest cafes in Mumbai, Kyani and Co. is an establishment serving its patrons the authentic Parsi cafe experience. Their special Kyani Tea (Rs 22) and Irani Tea (Rs 30) have seldom disappointed anyone. Be careful not to get overwhelmed with the endless choices of appetizers and bakery goods on offer here. Kyani’s small servings make it possible for you to design your platter. The Spinach and Cheese Pattice (Rs 35), Mutton Cutlet (Rs 42), Fish Fingers (Rs 90), Khari Biscuit (Rs 24), and Cream Puff (Rs 30), are to die for. You must also try their bestseller mava cakes- Kaju (Rs 27), Badam (Rs 27), and Special (Rs 25).



AT: JSS Road, Jer Mahal Estate, Opposite Metro Cinema, Marine Lines

TIME: 8 AM -7 PM Monday-Saturday, 8 AM -2 PM Sunday

CALL: 8928616793



Experimental high-tea



A humble cafe with multiple outlets in the city, Tea Villa Cafe will hold special appeal to all tea lovers. Grab a steaming cup of Villa Special Tea (Rs 125), Immunity Tea (Rs 150), or classic Elaichi Tea (Rs 125) and unwind. Lovers of green tea will appreciate their extensive menu that includes specials such as Jasmine Pearl (Rs 175), Spicy Mandarin (Rs 175), Hibiscus (Rs 175), and Fruit Blast (Rs 200). Pair any of these teas with Raw Banana Fries available in peri peri, barbeque, and Cajun flavours (Rs 225), or opt for the Paneer Tikka Popcorn (Rs 250). Tea Villa also serves Jain variants of both dishes. It is advised that you call your nearest Tea Villa Cafe before visiting as timings might differ.



AT: Multiple outlets (Hill Road, Juhu, Parel, and more)

TIME: Different timings across city outlets, open all days

CALL: 9769880014 (Vile Parle East)

LOG ONTO: http://teavilla.in/

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news