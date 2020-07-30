International Tiger Day: Cricketer Sushma Verma spreads awareness through painting
Sushma Verma urged her Instagram followers to help in awareness for tiger conservation
India women's cricketer Sushma Verma urged her 158,000 Instagram followers to help in awareness for tiger conservation during International Tiger Day on Wednesday.
"Reports suggest that 70% of the world's tiger population exists in India. Their fate is in our hands. We must preserve the beauty of this wonderful species. In its honour, thought of sharing a painting I recently made [above]. #InternationalTigerDay2020," she wrote.
