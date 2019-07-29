International Tiger Day: Tigers for a balanced ecosystem

national

As the world celebrates International Tiger Day today, here's how the significance of the day impacts the conservation of our national animal and our co-existence with nature

We have learnt many lessons in school about the majestic Royal Bengal tiger; that it is the national animal of India and Bangladesh and it is an endangered species. But looking at the present state of our ecosystem and dwindling numbers of the big cats in question, did one know that thriving of tigers signified of a healthy ecosystem? It is not only about the Royal Bengal tiger, but about all other breeds of the tigers found across the world. And this shows the meaning of observing International Tiger Day on July 29 every year; taking the pledge and the necessary steps for conserving the cats for a better, well-balanced ecosystem.

History

The International Tiger Day was first observed in 2010 during the Saint Petersburg Tiger Summit in Russia to raise concerns about the declining numbers of the global tiger population that almost left them on the brink of extinction and to encourage the execution of projects related to tiger conservation. World leaders who attended the summit pleaded to work towards the goal of doubling the tiger population by 2020. Since then the day has been observed every July 29 to lay emphasis on why tiger conservation is important.

What about our national animal?

It is said that less than a century ago, about 100,000 tigers were known to have roamed in Asia. With human interference with nature, the numbers started fluctuating. In April 1973, when the population of the tigers in India was nearing extinction, then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi established the National Tiger Conservation Authority, popularly known as Project Tiger. The initiative was launched with an aim to “foster an exclusive tiger agenda in the core areas of tiger reserves, with an inclusive people oriented agenda in the buffer,” as mentioned in the statutory body’s website. This body bears the credit of conserving the creature in the number of reserves, national parks and sanctuaries through breeding programmes, resulting in the population of tigers presently standing at 2,967 as per the All India Tiger Estimation Report 2018, a report by Project Tiger released by Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning.

Man Vs Animal conflict

Human interference in the big cat’s habitat has severely impacted the tiger population figures. Habitat destruction has lead to rising level of poaching, smuggling of their skin and bones and diseases among the cats of late. As per an RTI response published by The Weather Channel India, 427 tigers were killed between 2008 and 2018 by poaching alone. Incidences of tigers venturing into developed public spaces make man question his intentions of encroaching into the wild. Not just human interference, even climate change and rising sea level are posing a threat to the tiger population. A study conducted by a team of researchers in Bangladesh and Australia published by Science of the Total Environment show that the habitat loss could lead to extinction of royal Bengal tigers in the Bangladesh Sunderbans by 2070. With such factors, it is becoming necessary to conserve tigers. As it is said, thriving tigers indicate a healthy ecosystem.

