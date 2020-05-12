'International tourism could decline by 60-80 per cent in 2020'

International tourism could shrink by a whopping 60-80 per cent in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in the revenue loss of $910 billion to $1.2 trillion and placing millions of livelihoods at risk, said the World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO).

The pandemic, spread across every country on the planet, has so far infected 4.1 million people and killed 2,82,719 people. The US has been the worst-affected. The global international agency said the pandemic has already caused a 22 per cent fall in international tourist arrivals during the first quarter of 2020.

According to the UNWTO, the global health crisis could lead to an annual tourism decline between 60 per cent and 80 per cent when compared with the 2019 figures. Available data reported by destinations point to a 22 per cent decline in arrivals in the first three months of the year, according to the latest UNWTO World Tourism Barometer. Arrivals in March dropped sharply by 57 per cent.

