International Women's Day: Centre launches biodegradable sanitary pad

On International Women's Day, Union Minister Ananth Kumar launched 100 percent oxo-biodegradable sanitary napkins 'Suvdiha' at low cost. These napkins will cost Rs. 2.50 per pad and will be available at Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana stores from May 28. "The affordable sanitary napkin would ensure 'Swachhta, Swasthya and Suvidha¿for the underprivileged women of India," Kumar said.

The Union Minister also said that the step taken by the Department of Pharmaceuticals will ensure the achievement of Prime Minster Narendra Modi¿s vision of 'affordable and quality healthcare for all.' Addressing the media, Minister of State for Chemicals and Fertilizers, Road Transport and Highways, Shipping, Mansukh Lal Mandaviya explained the term 'Oxo-biodegradable'.

The Minister said, "A special additive is added in the 'Suvidha' napkin which makes it biodegradable when it reacts with oxygen after it is used and discarded." According to the National Family Health Survey 2015-16, about 58 percent of women aged between 15 to 24 years use locally prepared napkins, sanitary napkins and tampons. Further, about 78 percent women in urban areas use hygienic methods of protection during menstrual period; only 48 percent women in rural areas have access to clean sanitary napkins.

