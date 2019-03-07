International Women's Day: Neetu Chandra to celebrate the day in New York

bollywood

Neetu Chandra has parked herself in the US to explore acting opportunities in Hollywood. She has been invited by the Consulate General of India, NY, to be the chief guest at their International Women's Day celebrations

Neetu Chandra

Neetu Chandra has been invited by the Consulate General of India, New York to be the chief guest and speaker at the International Women's Day celebrations on March 8. The actress and producer will be gracing the event for Superstar Entertainment.

This gala celebration is being jointly hosted by the Consulate General of India, New York and The Federation of Indian Associations NY-NJ-CT.

"I feel so glad to be invited by the Indian Consulate in New York as the chief guest and speaker on the occasion of International Women's Day," Neetu said in a statement.

"It is special as this is an opportunity to get recharged, reconnected and inspired for a great and bright future. It is about never giving up on life and constantly striving for equality for women. I am really proud to be a part of this great event and look forward to it," she added.

On the film front, she is preparing for her next Hindi movie called "Ladaaku" under her banner Champaran Talkies.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever