International Yoga Day 2018: Television actors talk about the importance of yoga

Pooja Banerjee who essays the role of Aarohi in Sony Entertainment Television's 'Dil Hi Toh Hai'

Define importance of yoga in your life.

I have been practising yoga for a while now and I try doing it on a regular basis. My day starts with Yoga and ends with it as well. If I don’t have time, I make sure to do Pranayam at least. With yoga I’m not just breathing but living my life in a better way, since it makes me a calmer person and enables to relieve stress from every-day life.

What changes came in your life after yoga? How important is it for you?

I believe everyone should practice yoga as it’s good for our health and overall helps to stay fit- mentally and physically. it’s sad that Yoga had its origin in India, but we Indians do not give it the importance that is due. We are so busy in making money that we don’t focus on physical and mental fitness. On the other hand, I have seen a lot of change in the last 2 years, that our countrymen are trying to make and I’m happy with that change that has happened.

What inspired you to do yoga?

I was never a yoga person, but being a part of a profession where there is loads of hard work and need to perform under considerable pressure made me realise that Yoga is the only thing which can give me solace. Yoga is one of the best things that I decided to make a part of my daily routine.

Bijay Anand who essays the role of Vijaypath Noon in Dil Hi Toh Hai

Define importance of Yoga.

Yoga, when practiced in its true essence of bringing awareness into your life, awakens you to the path you need to follow to find absolute bliss, peace, joy and divinity. Yoga and meditation are powerful tools to awaken our Kundalini and to see the world around us in a different and an enlightened light. What I teach, Kundalini Yoga, is a safe and simple practice that realigns you to the cosmic pulse and vibration. You were born beautiful and meant to live a beautiful life. Kundalini Yoga leads you towards that divine serenity.

What changes came in your life after yoga? How important is it for you?

After Yoga happened to me I realised that I had been wandering through my life in a daze without any direction or awareness. I used to smoke 3 packets of cigarettes a day, drink, experiment with drugs, gamble and had intermittent bouts of depression. Yoga brought me back to life. Woke me up to the miracles and magic that are possible in this life and helped me rid myself of all my bad habits.

What inspired you to do yoga?

lost most of my money during the financial crash of 2006. I also had very high cholesterol levels and arthritis. When the best orthopaedic surgeon told me that I could never run, play badminton or do yoga for the rest of my life, that is when I said ENOUGH and took charge of my life again. Now I don’t have cholesterol, arthritis and I have lost all my fat.

Akanksha Puri who essays the role of Parvati in Vighnaharta Ganesh

Define importance of Yoga.

I am a super active person and my mind has 1000 thoughts at the same time. Yoga is very important for me as it helps me to relax my mind and releases my stress. It enables me to do more things in a single day which I had never thought possible earlier.

What changes came in your life after yoga? How important is it for you?

After doing yoga, I became more calm and relaxed. Overthinking and taking stress for unnecessary things has always been a consistent problem for me. Yoga helps me to use my energies at right places and get the correct results.

What inspired you to do yoga?

Few years ago, I met with a car accident where I fractured my ribs. I was off work and was mentally and physically affected, after my recovery I started doing Yoga! It helped me to get back my strength and focus in life.

Abeer Soofi who essays the role of Sai Baba in Mere Sai

Define importance of Yoga?

Yoga redefines peace and it shows you a different perspective about life. When I started doing Yoga, I realized how beautiful our life is and what all we need to achieve in life. Yoga is very important and every-one of us should practice it regularly. We should dedicate few minutes from our daily routine for Yoga. It makes us more patient.

What changes came in your life after yoga? How important is it for you?

I used to do Yoga with my brother every-day since I was a kid. Our father taught us Yoga. I still remember our childhood days, there was a pole in our courtyard and we used to practice Yoga poses on it. At present I am also enacting the role of Sai Baba, wherein Yoga helps me to maintain a calm look and a serene smile on my face. It’s a gift from my father and due to Yoga, I have never smoked a cigarette in my life. We even do Yoga on the sets of Mere Sai whenever we get free time as the set is located on the outskirts of Mumbai and is very scenic and peaceful.

What inspired you to do yoga?

I began practicing Yoga when I started going to school and my father taught me a lot as well. My mother also motivated me to do Yoga. I feel all parents should motivate their children to do Yoga. So, in a way my father inspired me to do Yoga which has helped me immensely in living a healthy lifestyle.

