International Yoga Day: How to take a cue from your favourite Bollywood celebs

With many Bollywood celebrities being big fans of Yoga, weâre here to recommend the best items of clothing that should be worn for your next session so you look as fashionable as these divas while doing your asanas!

Yoga is not just about fitness, it’s also about peace of mind. It is a group of physical, mental and spiritual practices that originated decades ago in India. The art of stretching, meditating and relaxing along with monitoring your breathing makes it a full body and mind workout.

From our Prime Minister to Bollywood and international celebs, yoga has found a cult following and believers.

When it comes to yoga, there are some key things that one should always have on hand – a yoga mat (obviously), a bottle of water to stay hydrated, a towel (for a clean and hygienic experience) and the perfect outfit! With many Bollywood celebrities being big fans of Yoga, we’re here to recommend the best items of clothing that should be worn for your next session so you look as fashionable as these divas while doing your asanas!

Taking a cue from these celebs and taking intelligence from Mr. Nelson Jaffery, Head of Design Liva and Mr. Abhishek Yadav, Design Head at Spykar Lifestyle, we’ve rounded up a list of 5 must-have items for your yoga session:

Slim Joggers: These modern joggers promise the comfort of a track pant and look super-trendy as well. Made with comfortable breathable fabrics, these joggers promise to not stick to your body ensuring maximum comfort while doing yoga. Pair them with comfortable flip flops to ensure your energy is not restricted.

Baggy Crop Tops: The women’s fashion trend that never grows old are crop tops. They have been in fashion since the 1970s. The voguish and beauteous appeal of the regular crop tops are intensified when baggy crop tops are worn. Crop tops have now become a fashion staple, mainly due to the growing fitness craze. These tops ensure maximum comfort and style. Made with comfortable fabrics like viscose and cotton, they ensure high breathability and freedom of movement.

GYMJNS: The latest trend in the athleisure segment has been GYM JNS, these flexible denims are ideal for yoga as well. Made with an innovative fabric which offers a quick dry technology, 4-way stretch and an ergonomic form, these jeans promise the utmost comfort and flexibility. Pair these with a sports bra or a simple cotton t-shirt for a breezy yoga session.

Leggings/Yoga Pants: Aptly named yoga pants, these are the ideal yoga wear. Made with fabrics like viscose, these are not just high on breathability and stretch factor they are also gentle on your skin. For people with sensitive skin, rashes are a common side-effect due to the sweat, wearing leggings made with viscose and modal ensures the sweat dries faster and doesn’t harm your skin. To up your style game, add a pair of shorts on top of your leggings!

Cycling Shorts: Many international celebs are spotting wear cycling shorts with hoodies and t-shirts because these are some of the most comfortable items of clothing. They are extremely stretchable yet structured, ensuring a good fit. They also help in shaping the lower abdomen area. So try these super stretchy shorts for your next yoga session!

