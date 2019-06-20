International Yoga Day: India prepares for the big day

national

Ahead of the International Yoga Day, India gears up to participate by hosting events in various locations across the country

Pic courtesy/Twitter/ANI

As a runup to celebrate the International Day of Yoga, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel performed yoga at the BSF camp, Chawala on Tuesday. These exercises, which are being performed by the army personnel, seems to be the norm over a few BSF camps in the nation. Three days ago the Odisha BSF troopers performed yoga and just yesterday Assam BSF too joined the list. These exercises come in the run-up to the fifth ever international yoga day on June 21. India and other countries will celebrate international yoga day in a span of two days.

Delhi: Border Security Force (BSF) personnel performed yoga at BSF Camp Chawala ahead of #InternationalDayofYoga on June 21. pic.twitter.com/5BchCuV4YB — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2019

Eastern Naval Command (ENC): Sunrise Command of Indian Navy has been organizing additional Yoga Camps on-board Naval units&in residential areas over past 1 week, ahead of International Day of Yoga on June21. Personnel onboard ships&submarines have also been practicing it. (19/06) pic.twitter.com/ceIh4dv694 — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2019

Arunachal Pradesh: Jawans from ITBP's Animal Training School (ATS) located at Lohitpur perform Yoga, ahead of #YogaDay2019 on June 21. pic.twitter.com/6fx7DCUHQZ — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2019

Arunachal Pradesh: ITBP personnel perform Yoga in Basar, ahead of #YogaDay2019 on June 21. pic.twitter.com/WTpvdG8KDx — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2019

J&K: ITBP personnel perform Yoga in Srinagar, ahead of #YogaDay2019 on June 21. pic.twitter.com/B6NkCdpk54 — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2019

A seven day Yoga camp is underway in Aligarh Muslim University ahead of #YogaDay2019 on June 21. pic.twitter.com/pAY4m1Qhje — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 19, 2019

Border Security Force (BSF) personnel performed yoga at the BSF camp in Jammu Kahmir to celebrate International Day of Yoga.The concept of yoga day was formally proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India during his first-year tenure.

Jammu: Ahead of International Yoga Day, BSF personnel perform Yoga near International Border (IB) in RS Pura. pic.twitter.com/pCg8lTBcjL — ANI (@ANI) June 20, 2019

In Gujarat, over 1.50 crore people will participate in the International Yoga Day events to be held at 50,000 different locations on June 21, state Education Minister Bhupendrasinh Chudasama said on Wednesday. The state-level Yoga Day programme will be held in Ahmedabad in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Governor O P Kohli. World's shortest woman, Jyoti Amge, practices Yoga, ahead of International Yoga Day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted a yoga video that demonstrates 'shalabhasana' also known as 'the locust posture' ahead of the International Yoga Day on June 21. The 3D video shows Narendra Modi's animated version donning a blue T-shirt and black track pants performing the posture while a voice-over outlines the benefits of the asana.

Have you made Surya Namaskar a part of your routine?



Do watch this video to know why it is a good idea to do so and the advantages that come with regularly practising it. #YogaDay2019 pic.twitter.com/CqfolZzRrj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 19, 2019

The voiceover said that Shalabhasana reduces thigh fat, shapes lower body muscles and is good for digestion. It is also helpful in losing weight and for sciatica, pain in the lower back and relieving mental stress. Pregnant women, patients of peptic ulcer, hernia, hypertension and heart diseases are advised not to perform the asana, it said. Modi founded the ministry of AYUSH which deals with natural methods of treatment including Yoga, Naturopathy, Ayurveda, Unani and Siddha.

