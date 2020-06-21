International Yoga Day: Twitter celebrates #InternationalYogaDay with new emoticon

Ahead of International Yoga Day 2020, Twitter has launched a custom emoji to celebrate the much-loved physical, mental and spiritual practice on the service. People can trigger this emoji by using #InternationalYogaDay2020, #InternationalYogaDay, #YogaDay2020, #YogaDay, #MyLifeMyYoga in their Tweets.

The health benefits of yoga have led to its worldwide acceptance and popularity, embellishing Twitter Home timelines with pictures and videos of sun salutations and other popular yoga stretches, poses and asanas.

Well-known voices from the world of entertainment and sports have been Tweeting to share their yoga sessions, from basic wellness moves to rigorous physical exercises, they have it all covered. Here’s a look at people practising yoga to relax, rejuvenate and find their inner calm:

The power of the breath and the benefits of breathing techniques are many, but the most important to me has been the balance breathing has given me ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ»âÂÂ¨ Happy #Internationalyogaday2020 pic.twitter.com/pgXYB1YvU5 — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) June 21, 2020

TRUE YOGA is not about the shape of your body but the SHAPE of your LIFE , it’s not about touching your toes but what you learn on the way down .You can’t always control what goes on outside but you can control what goes on inside. pic.twitter.com/AZm3pHDh3J — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) June 21, 2020

Celebrating yoga and music day with my partner in crime, who has her own style of meditation ðÂÂ§ÂÂ‍âÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¶ #Internationalyogaday2020 #WorldMusicDay2020 pic.twitter.com/HjS2p5Hmjo — Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) June 21, 2020

Thoda waqt bhale lagega, but Yoga Se Hi Hoga !#InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/g3Yc2Z7NyC — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 21, 2020

The lotus Tip toe pose This asana Stimulates the Muladhara/Root Chakra. In this standing balance, the heart remains a focus as you sink down into the supporting leg n gently allow the hip of the bent leg to open with the breath. It strengthens feet, ankles,hips and thighs #yoga pic.twitter.com/tBZyW1MnN9 — SONAL CHAUHAN (@sonalchauhan7) June 8, 2020

