International Yoga Day: Twitter celebrates #InternationalYogaDay with new emoticon
Well-known voices from the world of entertainment and sports have been Tweeting to share their yoga sessions, from basic wellness moves to rigorous physical exercises, they have it all covered
Ahead of International Yoga Day 2020, Twitter has launched a custom emoji to celebrate the much-loved physical, mental and spiritual practice on the service. People can trigger this emoji by using #InternationalYogaDay2020, #InternationalYogaDay, #YogaDay2020, #YogaDay, #MyLifeMyYoga in their Tweets.
#MyLifeMyYoga pic.twitter.com/5I9ZOIsNkZ— Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) June 19, 2020
The health benefits of yoga have led to its worldwide acceptance and popularity, embellishing Twitter Home timelines with pictures and videos of sun salutations and other popular yoga stretches, poses and asanas.
Well-known voices from the world of entertainment and sports have been Tweeting to share their yoga sessions, from basic wellness moves to rigorous physical exercises, they have it all covered. Here’s a look at people practising yoga to relax, rejuvenate and find their inner calm:
The power of the breath and the benefits of breathing techniques are many, but the most important to me has been the balance breathing has given me ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ»âÂÂ¨ Happy #Internationalyogaday2020 pic.twitter.com/pgXYB1YvU5— Dia Mirza (@deespeak) June 21, 2020
TRUE YOGA is not about the shape of your body but the SHAPE of your LIFE , it’s not about touching your toes but what you learn on the way down .You can’t always control what goes on outside but you can control what goes on inside. pic.twitter.com/AZm3pHDh3J— Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) June 21, 2020
“Yoga se hee hoga.”— Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) June 21, 2020
Happy #InternationalYogaDay! #InternationalDayOfYoga2020 #WorldYogaDay2020 pic.twitter.com/7dec1Ba4sN
Yoga is being on top of the world! Happy #InternationalYogaDay #HappyYoga #StayHealthy pic.twitter.com/MEae3F5r15— Sonnalli Seygall (@SonnalliSeygall) June 21, 2020
Look who is inspired by me today! #InternationalYogaDay #YogaDay2020 pic.twitter.com/Vrb7A5KXNZ— Saumya Tandon (@saumyatandon) June 21, 2020
If you can’t go outside. Go inside!! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ #InternationalYogaDay2020 pic.twitter.com/GaTw047jiv— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 21, 2020
Yoga is life.. âÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ #HappyYogaDay @harbhajan_singh pic.twitter.com/1D6s3aMlKu— Geeta Basra (@Geeta_Basra) June 21, 2020
Let's breathe in a bright future. International Yoga Day Wishes #YogaForAll #Internationalyogaday2020 pic.twitter.com/eIbVAxHBb3— Mohanlal (@Mohanlal) June 21, 2020
Celebrating yoga and music day with my partner in crime, who has her own style of meditation ðÂÂ§ÂÂâÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¶ #Internationalyogaday2020 #WorldMusicDay2020 pic.twitter.com/HjS2p5Hmjo— Shreyas Iyer (@ShreyasIyer15) June 21, 2020
Peaceful mind. Greatful heart. #Internationalyogaday2020 pic.twitter.com/9UUVl6h1pV— Dipa Karmakar (@DipaKarmakar) June 21, 2020
Celebrating #FathersDay by doing some Yoga together!— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 21, 2020
ðÂÂ§ÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¼âÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂðÂÂ§ÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¼âÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂðÂÂ§ÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¼âÂÂÂÂï¸ÂÂ#InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/n74ubKzik6
Thoda waqt bhale lagega, but Yoga Se Hi Hoga !#InternationalYogaDay pic.twitter.com/g3Yc2Z7NyC— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 21, 2020
What we perceive as ‘difficult’ becomes so!!ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂ¤ÂÂ Easy it is once we #practice changing the perception!! ðÂÂÂÂÂÂâÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂ #yoga #mindfulness #garbhasana #calm #peace #endlesspossibilities ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ»ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ love you guys!! pic.twitter.com/CogLR6rCbO— sushmita sen (@thesushmitasen) April 22, 2020
à¥ÂÂ— SONAL CHAUHAN (@sonalchauhan7) June 8, 2020
The lotus Tip toe pose This asana Stimulates the Muladhara/Root Chakra. In this standing balance, the heart remains a focus as you sink down into the supporting leg n gently allow the hip of the bent leg to open with the breath. It strengthens feet, ankles,hips and thighs #yoga pic.twitter.com/tBZyW1MnN9
Follow your bliss and universe will open doors for you where there were only walls!ðÂÂÂÂ¸#YogaDay #yogagirl #fitness #positivity #workoutmotivation #tuesdayvibes pic.twitter.com/eU3BSegbE0— ©ï¸ÂÂD. (@Deepali_Yoga) June 16, 2020
Monday Recovery YOGA ðÂÂÂÂ±ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ¯ï¸ÂÂ#yogaposes #yoga #yogapantschallenge #yogapose #yogaeveryday #yoga #meditation pic.twitter.com/JRJtkqRb2S— Dk (@elitedkumar) June 8, 2020
Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe